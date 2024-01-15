**Related Video Above: Host Anthony Anderson previews this year’s Emmy Awards.**

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Christina Applegate was seen proudly walking onto the 75th Emmy Awards stage Monday with the help of a cane, earning a standing ovation from the audience.

As the first presenter of the evening, the “Married With Children” star — who announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 — teared up as she spoke, while holding on to host Anthony Anderson.

Christina Applegate, left, appears during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Christina Applegate, left, presents the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Christina Applegate, left, and Anthony Anderson appear during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

“Thank you so much! Oh my God! You’re totally shaming me [and my] disability by standing up,” the 52-year-old said. “Body not by Ozempic.”

Talking about her various screen roles, including “Dead to Me,” which she was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series that night, she told the clapping audience: “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something.”

And while Quinta Brunson would go on to win for her role on “Abbott Elementary” in that acting category, Applegate’s appearance (and later introduction of comedy legend Carol Burnett) was something to celebrate. She had told Vanity Fair last year that she does not expect to work on camera again.

The Emmys had been postponed from September due to the writer and actor strikes in Hollywood.