(AP) – The Golden Globes are back from the dead, and ready to party.

The long-running award show will again have the champagne flowing Sunday night when the 81st Globes begin at 8 p.m. EST. Much looked the same as always as well-attired celebrities streamed into the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom beneath sunny skies in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The carpet was red, but the color of the night might be pink. “Barbie,” the year’s biggest hit, came in the lead nominee with nine nominations, including best comedy or musical. Margot Robbie, star and producer of the film, arrived dressed for the part, sporting a pink Armani dress modeled after Superstar Barbie from 1977.

But the Globes are returning sans the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was disbanded after years of diversity and ethical scandals. The Globes also lost its longtime network home. This year’s show is being broadcast on CBS in a one-year deal.

Can the revamped Globes recapture the bubbly, irreverent spirit of all those shows hosted by Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler? Those broadcasts helped turn the Globes into the third biggest award show of the year, after the Oscars and the Grammys. The Globes’ glitzy good time enabled many to overlook the impropriates of an award show that often doubled as a punchline.

“I think it’s on the upswing now,” Colman Domingo, nominated for his lead performance in the Bayard Rustin drama “Rustin,” said on the red carpet. “I think that they’ve had some soul searching and we all have to allow everyone to have soul searching.”

Regardless of the behind-the-scenes drama, most viewers tune in for the dresses, the speeches and the stars — of which there is a bountiful array this year. Among expected attendees is Taylor Swift, whose “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated in the newly launched “cinematic and box-office achievement” award. Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was with his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, which are playing at nearby SoFi Stadium earlier in the afternoon.

Swift, along with the stars of likely winners “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” are some of the main attractions in Sunday’s ceremony, hosted by Jo Koy. The comedian, who isn’t expected to strike as caustic a tone as previous hosts, will be tasked with leading the Globes into a new era. Even the menu ( Nobu is catering ) has been flipped.