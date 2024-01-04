[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of the construction of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point.]

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point this week shared photos of how work on Top Thrill 2, its updated strata roller coaster, is progressing in 2024.

“Just before Christmas, we were able to complete our initial high-speed testing, sending a Top Thrill 2 train up and over the top hat tower, completing its first full-circuit run,” reads a post on the Cedar Point blog.

Here are some visuals of the ground and site work happening now:

Here’s the storage track between the line for riders and the start of the launch. (Cedar Point)

This is the electrical building next to the ride, which houses all the ride’s “linear synchronous motors.” (Cedar Point)

Here’s a shot of a proximity sensor. (Cedar Point)

Most of the loading platform will extend beyond the roof. It’s “much different than before,” a spokesperson said. (Cedar Point)

This is what it looks like inside the station. The loading platform and the wall separating the platform from the track are still to be built. (Cedar Point)

This is where the operator control booth will go, over the station and main track, like the GateKeeper rollercoaster. (Cedar Point)

Here you can see the high-speed switch that switches out the curved track for the straight one once the car is ready for liftoff. (Cedar Point)

Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark said fans should watch out for a TikTok live “in the coming weeks” where he’ll take questions on the re-envisioned coaster. Details will be announced on Clark’s X account.

Early last month, the amusement park showed the installation of the final pieces of the coaster’s spike tower. Watch video in the player above.

The new coaster is expected to be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster when it debuts this year.

It has three launches, the second one moving backward at 101 mph and the third reaching speeds of 128 mph. It also has a 90-degree vertical climb up to 420 feet, the same height of the original Top Thrill Dragster.

The park announced in September 2022 it would retire the original ride. It’s been closed since August 2021, after a metal object that broke off a passenger train struck and injured a 44-year-old woman while she was waiting in line.