[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of the construction of Top Thrill 2 at Cedar Point.]
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Cedar Point this week shared photos of how work on Top Thrill 2, its updated strata roller coaster, is progressing in 2024.
“Just before Christmas, we were able to complete our initial high-speed testing, sending a Top Thrill 2 train up and over the top hat tower, completing its first full-circuit run,” reads a post on the Cedar Point blog.
Here are some visuals of the ground and site work happening now:
Cedar Point spokesperson Tony Clark said fans should watch out for a TikTok live “in the coming weeks” where he’ll take questions on the re-envisioned coaster. Details will be announced on Clark’s X account.
Early last month, the amusement park showed the installation of the final pieces of the coaster’s spike tower. Watch video in the player above.
The new coaster is expected to be the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster when it debuts this year.
It has three launches, the second one moving backward at 101 mph and the third reaching speeds of 128 mph. It also has a 90-degree vertical climb up to 420 feet, the same height of the original Top Thrill Dragster.
The park announced in September 2022 it would retire the original ride. It’s been closed since August 2021, after a metal object that broke off a passenger train struck and injured a 44-year-old woman while she was waiting in line.