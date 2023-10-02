CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re less than eight days until the Cleveland Cavaliers’ open up the season in Atlanta.

The Cavs held their annual media day at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, where players wore their wine uniform in a first glimpse at the 2023-24 team.

During media day, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman addressed his highly-publicized OVI arrest from last month.

“I feel awful about the distraction that this incident has caused our organization and team,” Altman told reporters.

He also said he’d expressed similar sentiments to those involved with the team.

“Those conversations remain internal and personal and this one was the same,” he said. “I am not going to go into specifics or details regarding the incident.”

Monday, the executive also went on to talk about the disappointment of last season, not making it further along into the playoffs.

Also at media day, tons of photos were taken of the players to kick off the season! Check it out:

And it looks like a lot of players had a good time while participating in this year’s media day:

The season opener tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. on October 10 against the Atlanta Hawks. The team’s home opener is on October 13 at 7 p.m. against the Orlando Magic. Click here for the full 2023-24 Cleveland Cavaliers season schedule.

The Cavs finished last season with a 51-31 record. Cleveland finished as the No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and ranked 5 in the NBA in defensive rating.