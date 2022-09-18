CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – You could own your own castle in Cleveland! Or, at least a home that looks a lot like a castle.

But, you’ll need to act fast. The realtor tells FOX 8 they’ve already had a “bunch” of offers.

The 2,300-square-foot home is gaining popularity and was shared on the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook page.

The listing says the home features a “Rapunzel Tower,” in addition to stained-glass windows, a massive hearth, and hardwood floors throughout the house.

The home was built in 1924 and is located on W. 44th Street, near the Cleveland Zoo, and includes 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

“This handyman’s special is truly one of a kind with so much character throughout and so much potential,” reads the listing. “Would make a one-of-a-kind AirBnB experience once it is finished.”

This property is being sold “as is” and is requesting “cash offers” only.

If you’re interested, contact David Blond 216-292-4800.