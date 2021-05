Car ends up in canal in Akron (courtesy: Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330 Facebook page )

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron firefighters say the water rescue dive team was called to assist Tuesday when a car went into a canal.

According to a Facebook post from the Akron Fire Fighters Association Local 330, crews helped a towing company remove the vehicle from the water.

There were no reports of injuries.

It’s not clear how the vehicle ended up in the water. Photos show the car upside down in the canal.