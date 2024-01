CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Canton Fire Department sent back photos of a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex along 17th Street Northwest.

“Great stop by 3rd Battalion this afternoon!” reads a Facebook post by the department.

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

(Canton Fire Department)

The department received several calls about a possible structure fire in the area, according to the post.

The cause is still under investigation. A fire department spokesperson said more information is expected to be released later.