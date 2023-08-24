LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Federal agents need help identifying the man who robbed a Lakewood bank on Thursday morning.

The lone robber hit the Citizens Bank at 12222 Madison Avenue just before noon, flashing a pistol and making off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a news release from the FBI Cleveland Division.

The suspect is described as a Black man believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, with a slim build and standing between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1. He was seen in surveillance footage wearing a black knit hat, a black COVID mask and a gray hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a blue umbrella and a black pistol tucked into his waistband.

(FBI Cleveland Division)

The suspect came into the bank through the front entrance and approached the teller with a black drawstring backpack, demanding money. He then showed the pistol tucked into his waistband, according to the release.

He fled on foot, heading north on Ridgewood Avenue toward Franklin Boulevard, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO (877-324-6446) or the Lakewood Police Department at 216-521-6773.