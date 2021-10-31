Photos: Browns players show up in costumes before today’s Halloween match up against Steelers

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: Fans dress up for Halloween before a game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns players are ready to take on the Steelers for today’s 1 o’clock game but first, Halloween costumes!

Myles Garrett led the way with a quarterback grim reaper costume.

Next up, the Jabbabrownzies.

Is that Happy Gilmore and Otto the Caddie? What a pair!

Even Brownie and Chomps dressed up as best buddies Woody and Buzz!

And last but not least, OBJ gives a shout out to Michael Jackson’s signature Halloween song, Thriller.

The team takes on the Steelers today at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

