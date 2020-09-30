Photos: Bright flash lights up dark skies over parts of eastern U.S., including Ohio

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A bright flash lit up the skies over parts of Pennsylvania and Ohio in the wee hours of Wednesday, and officials aren’t yet sure what it was.

Many social media users around the Pittsburgh and Cleveland areas reported seeing a streaking fireball, possibly a meteor, shortly after 4 a.m. It remained in the skies for a short time before disappearing from view.

**Were you able to snap a photo of the flash? Click the ‘submit’ button at the bottom of this page or email to tips@fox8.com.**

A security camera in New Lyme, Ohio, northwest of Pittsburgh, captured a brief, bright flash partially obscured by clouds around 4:20 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said it was aware of the reports but had no information.

Officials at the University of Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Observatory did not immediately comment.

The American Meteor Society previously said to be on the look-out for meteor activity between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 as part of the Orionid meteor shower.

Space.com reports the Orionid meteor shower will peak the night of Oct. 20, with rates of about 10 to 20 meteors per hour.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: