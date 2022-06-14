Photo Credit: Brian Friedman

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW) – The late comedian and actor Bob Saget’s home is on the market, 6 months after his death.

Saget died suddenly at the age of 65 in a hotel in Orlando. An autopsy found he had blunt head trauma, likely from a fall.

The home he lived in is now for sale. His nephew, Adam Saget, is the realtor.

The Los Angeles 6 bedroom, 6,608 square foot property is listed at $7.765 million.

“Bob was very into tech. Over the years he put in smart house controls and automation throughout the home,” Adam said.

His team shared photos with FOX 8 of the property.

The home was originally built in 1964. It was renovated in 2003. Bob Saget bought it in 2003 for $2.895 million.

Here’s more from the listing: A private, gated, architectural warm modern home by renowned Douglas Busch Design features a grand motor court, three car garage, pool, spa, barbecue entertainment area and smart home controls. The expansive floor plan includes five bedrooms, a spacious primary suite with high vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, fireplace, private patio, spa-like bathroom with tub, steam shower and large walk-in closet. Three guest rooms and a large terrace complete the upper level. The heart of the home is on the main level with a welcoming foyer, stone and hardwood flooring throughout, a dramatic sky-lit two story living room with adjacent dining room, media/family rooms and guest room. The eat-in kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances, fireplace, breakfast counter and walk-in pantry. A separate guest house with full bath makes for the perfect studio, office or gym. Exquisite manicured zen-like landscaping surround the property. Equipped with Elan smart home technology.

Netflix premiered “A Tribute to Bob Saget” earlier this month.