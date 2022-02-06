Photos: Big igloo built in Euclid yard welcomes community

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — There’s more than one way to enjoy the snow Mother Nature dropped down last week.

For Erich Kolling, it meant continuing to build an igloo in his Euclid yard with his son Carter. But he says he didn’t know how big it was going to get.

“It really was a neighborhood effort, I definitely could not have built this by myself,” Kolling said of the 7-foot igloo now standing in his yard. “I just didn’t know what I was getting myself into, when I laid the blocks, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I need a ladder.'”

He says anyone is welcome to the igloo to check it out at 85 East 196th Street.

“It’s been great to have my friends and neighbors come over,” Kolling said. “Hoping it won’t be 60 degrees tomorrow so it can last.”

As for next winter, Kolling isn’t so sure he’s going to continue on the large igloo tradition.

“Maybe a smaller one,” he says.

