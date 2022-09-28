PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Vandals are believed to have used a BB gun to shatter the windows of a home and a vehicle in Parma, according to police.

It happened in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 24, according to a report.

A woman living in the 6300 block of West 54th Street told police she was watching TV heard a “loud bang” that she thought was a car backfire. Later that morning, she learned the glass of her front storm door had been shattered.

Her neighboring couple that morning found the back rear window of their 2023 model SUV had a hole in it. Another small hole “that appears to be caused by a BB gun” was also found on the rear hatch, police noted.

The rear of their 2017 model sedan also appeared to have been damaged by a BB gun, they told police.

Both cars were parked in the driveway as of 8 p.m. the night prior, they said.

Police don’t have any suspects yet, the report states. The photos of the damage were taken into evidence.