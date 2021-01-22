PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The former CEO of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been arrested on felony charges alleging she stole thousands of dollars from the charity that supports sick children, the group confirmed Friday.

Jennifer Woodley, 40, was booked at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Thursday on charges of first-degree theft and the unauthorized use of a credit card. The criminal complaints against her weren't immediately available, but first-degree theft involves property worth more than $10,000.