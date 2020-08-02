Photos: Ashtabula County Animal Protective League offering clear the shelter event this month

ASHTABULA COUNTY (WJW) — A host of very good cats and dogs are patiently waiting to be adopted during the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League’s clear the shelter event going on all month.

Animals that have been at the shelter prior to the coronavirus pandemic hitting in March, can now be yours for a donation of your choice. Animals that have come to the shelter more recently are 50 percent off the usual adoption prices (which can be found right here). Of course, puppies and kittens are not included in this offer.

Check out some of the available animals below:

Find out more about the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, at 5970 Green Road, right here.

