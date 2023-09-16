CLEVELAND (WJW) — Chalk up another successful and fun event at the Cleveland Museum of Art. Artists of all ages and abilities took part in the 2023 Chalk Festival.

This annual event, started in 1990, features sidewalk artistry by professional chalk artists and local community groups, families, and individuals. “The chalk art makes the Museum’s south plaza and walkways through the Fine Arts Garden and Wade Lagoon come alive with color,” said Cheryl Boncek with the Cleveland Museum of Art.

“The Chalk Festival is a modern expression of a Renaissance tradition from 16th-century Italy in which artists copied paintings of the Madonna by Raphael and his contemporaries using chalk on the plazas outside cathedrals,” Boncek said.

The Chalk Fest continues Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.



.