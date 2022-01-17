Photos and videos of Northeast Ohio snow storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A winter storm has packed homes and cars with snow across Northeast Ohio.
The snow will continue through the commute.
Then lake effect will kick up in the evening.
Here is a look at what people are seeing across the area.
