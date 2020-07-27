Photos: After months of surgeries, abused Ohio pug ‘Mr. Wrinkles’ gets a forever home

***Warning: The photos and details of this story may be upsetting.***

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mr. Wrinkles, the pug who was rescued last year after suffering horrific abuse, was officially adopted yesterday.

The dog, who has undergone multiple surgeries over the past seven months, found a forever home with foster mom Julie T., the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project out of Brookfield said.

Last December, the pup was allegedly kicked in the mouth by an unknown individual in Youngstown. The abuse left the animal’s lower jaw “hanging by a thread.” Mr. Wrinkles underwent reconstructive surgeries at Countryside Veterinary in Kinsman.

No charges were ever filed regarding the incident, the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project said.

The pug is reportedly happy and healthy and now has a new sister named Ling Ling, who is also a rescue pug.

Check out photos below:

Photo courtesy The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

Photo courtesy The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

Photo courtesy The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

Photo courtesy The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: