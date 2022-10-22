CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dogs that woof for the Cleveland Browns got to experience the first ever Howl-O-Ween event at FirstEnergy Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Members of the newly-formed Browns Barking Backers Fan Club, along with their owners, were able to peruse the field, eat sweet Halloween-themed treats and even meet mascot Chomps.

Take a look at the adorable photos below:

Those who are interested in signing up for the Barking Backers, of which there are nearly 10,000 members, can find out more here.