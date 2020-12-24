Photos: Adorable ‘pajama party’ for tiniest patients at Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Some of the smallest patients at Cleveland Clinic Children’s are celebrating the holidays with new pajamas.

Nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Cleveland Cleveland Fairview Hospital bought the festive PJs for the babies to wear on Christmas Eve. They were all dressed up in time to surprise their parents.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland Clinic)

Since these little ones won’t be able to spend Christmas at home, the nurses wanted to provide some holiday cheer.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: