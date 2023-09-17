STOW, Ohio (WJW) – Hundreds of dogs, along with their human companions, enjoyed a sun-filled day at the Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club Paw Fest.

The annual event was held at Bow Wow Beach dog Park.

Marty Dennis, who helps organize the event, says the money raised goes to several community projects.

The day of fun included vendors, rescue groups, raffles, and several contests for the dogs, including best costume and longest and shortest tail.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

FOX 8 I-Team reporters Peggy and Ed Gallek served as guest judges.