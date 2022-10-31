WACO, Texas (WJW) — An adorable little boy with an eye for news dressed up as an anchor for Halloween.

Barrett, a 2-year-old with autism who lives in Waco, Texas, was seen strolling the streets of his neighborhood this weekend using a FOX 8 News-inspired microphone.

Photo courtesy Jillian Cook

Photo courtesy Jillian Cook

Photo courtesy Jillian Cook

“When searching the internet for things to print off to use as his props, luck brought us to the FOX 8 logo to use for his microphone,” Barrett’s mom Jillian Cook told FOX 8.

Cook, who is originally from Cincinnati, wanted to let us know her son even won an award for his sweet newsman costume in his neighborhood competition.