PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Responders had to use hydraulic jaws to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Parma police responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, to a two-car crash at Hauserman Road and Deborah Drive. A 66-year-old woman in a Chevrolet Astrovan attempted to make a left-hand turn from Deborah onto Hauserman, heading north. The van collided with a Dodge Neon driven by a 19-year-old man.

The woman was ejected from the van.

The man was trapped in the car and unconscious. His car caught fire and was extinguished by responders and good Samaritans who stopped to help. Parma firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free him.

Both the man and the woman were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center with serious injuries. Their identities were not released Thursday.

The incident remains under investigation by a crash reconstructionist.

“At this point, we do believe that speed was a contributing factor in this accident,” said Parma police Lt. Daniel Ciryak.