ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Sixteen roosters were rescued during a cockfighting and animal cruelty investigation conducted by Lorain County humane officers.

“The birds, along with other cockfighting related paraphernalia, were recovered from a property in Lorain,” said Shelby Dowdell with Friendship APL. “They were taken to Friendship Animal Protective League in Elyria where the birds are getting medical treatment and temporary housing,” she added.

While Friendship APL staff are taking care of the roosters, humane investigations sought and secured sanctuary for all sixteen roosters.

*16 roosters rescued by Lorain County humane officers*

The roosters will be transported to Save the Gallos sanctuary located in Western Kentucky this weekend.

The cockfighting and animal cruelty investigation started July 28 at a property in Lorain according to Friendship APL. The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending, they added.

According to The Humane Society of The United States, “Cockfighting is when two or more birds, known as gamecocks, are placed in an enclosed pit to fight for the primary purposes of gambling and entertainment. A typical cockfight can last anywhere from several minutes to more than half an hour and usually results in the death of one or both birds.”