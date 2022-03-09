Photos: 10 years since Jimmy Dimora convicted in corruption scandal

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ten years ago on Wednesday, former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora was convicted on charges related to a wide-reaching FBI corruption investigation.

A jury found Dimora, then 56, guilty on 33 counts, including racketeering, bribery, conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy and tax charges, on March 9, 2012.

Dozens of FBI raided his home in Independence in 2008. Federal prosecutors said Dimora took more than $166,000 in bribes in cash, home improvements, services from prostitutes and trips to Las Vegas.









Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Master bedroom bathroom; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

In exchange, Dimora used his role of county commissioner to steer contracts to his associates, get them jobs and raises, and intervene on pending cases to judges, according to testimony.

“I’m not an angel, but I’m no crook. I’m not doing anything different than any other public official does,” Dimora once told reporters.

Dozens of Cuyahoga County officials, judges, contractors and more were convicted in the probe, including former county auditor Frank Russo, who was released from prison in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 1,200 exhibits from the trial, like photos of Dimora at a Las Vegas pool and hotels where he stayed.

Dimora is currently serving his 28-year sentenced at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts. His release date is set for Feb. 11, 2036.

Last year, his attorney requested the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction. Dimora’s requests for released during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were denied.