PHOTO: Woman’s car slides off side of icy Lorain pier

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – A woman in Lorain took a dangerous trip down an ice-covered pier.

Police responded to Mile Long Pier on Lakeside Ave. around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

A woman there told police she was out for a drive and decided to keep going down the pier because she didn’t see anyone and wanted to get a closer look at the Lorain Harbor Lighthouse.

When she got to the end, the woman told police she tried to brake and turn around but kept sliding on the ice.

She slid until she went off the side and got stuck on the north end of the pier.

The woman was able to get out of the car to call the police.

She wasn’t hurt.

Her car was towed to safety and surprisingly only suffered cosmetic damage.