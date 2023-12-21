WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — An overturned car caused a portion of Hillard Boulevard to close on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hilliard and Westhill boulevards, according to a Facebook post.

The eastbound lanes were completely closed, while westbound lanes were restricted to one lane. Traffic between King James Parkway and Clague Road was detoured.

The closure was expected to last “for an undetermined amount of time as the crash is being investigated and roadway cleared,” reads the post.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.