TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A Wednesday, July 19, crash caused a van to be pushed into a Massillon police cruiser, which had a K9 officer inside, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

There were no injuries in the crash, which happened just before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 93 and Wooster Street, according to a Thursday news release.

Troopers said the van was traveling east along Wooster Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign. The van was struck by a sedan that was traveling north along state Route 93.

The crash caused the van to be pushed into the police SUV, which was heading east on Wooster Street and had stopped at the stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation. Troopers don’t suspect impairment played a role in the crash.