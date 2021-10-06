Photo: Stunning piebald deer spotted hanging out in Lyndhurst

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Oh, deer. What a sight.

One FOX 8 viewer spotted a piebald deer while on the way to drop her daughter off at school Wednesday morning.

Miranda Meisel said her family have taken to calling the animal “ghost deer.”

The coloration of piebald deer is the result of a rare genetic variation, which occurs in less than 1% of the white-tailed deer population. Piebald deer still have brown eyes, and dark noses and hooves and the amount of white varies.

The Quality Deer Management Association has said these types of deer, which are more common than albino deer, can also sometimes have issues, like shortened or crooked legs, or curved spines.