Photo shows officer console toddler after parents overdose

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WJW)– A North Carolina police department is raising substance abuse awareness with a now-viral photo.

Fayetteville police arrested two parents who overdosed while their child was in the car on Friday.

An officer was seen consoling the young boy while they parents for his grandparent to arrive.

The department posted a picture of the two on its Facebook page. It’s been shared nearly 4,000 times.

The police department included the number of National Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.