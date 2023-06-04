[Watch previous coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A local photographer raced to Euclid Beach Park on Sunday morning to capture the bright-red moon as it hung over the city.

The so-called Strawberry Moon rose over Cleveland Saturday night:

Taken at Euclid Beach Park (Photo courtesy of Gabe Leidy Photography)

“The name actually symbolizes the beginning of strawberry-picking season, but this year the color was as strawberry as it gets,” photographer Gabe Leidy wrote in an email to FOX 8 News.

The color was enhanced by smoke from wildfires, he wrote.

June’s full moon was expected to reach peak illumination just before midnight, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In Cleveland, the moonrise was expected just before 9 p.m. Saturday, with moonset just after 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the Almanac.