AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police released a photo of two people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian last week.

The 40-year-old man was killed just before 11 p.m. on April 13 in the 700 block of West Market Street, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.

The man was on the north side of the street between two buildings, according to the release. He then ran south into the road and was struck by a dark-colored SUV that was heading west. He was transported to a hospital, where he died. The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim’s identity was not released, pending notification of the man’s family.

(Akron Police Department)

Police later partially identified the two people, who are now considered persons-of-interest in the case. The vehicle driven by one of the two people is believed to be a dark gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website