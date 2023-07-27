TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio – Police are hoping to identify at least one person responsible for taking hundreds of flags and their markers from the gravesites of veterans in a local cemetery.

American Legion Post 154 commander Earl Parthemer said he noticed the flags missing last week following a funeral for a fellow veteran.

The flags are put out in May and taken up in September each year. The markers typically remain to be able to identify the gravesites where the flags belong.

*Police say they want to question this man after flags stolen from graves of vets*

“We see this as a way to show those who come into the cemetery how many people and troops stepped forward to fight for their country versus stepping back,” said Post 154 Adjunct Bob Mangold, a retired U.S. Army Colonel.

“I just couldn’t believe it, it was gut wrenching,” said Dave Moore, Post 154 First Vice Commander.

“The people’s graves we honor by decorating with flags are individuals who gave their life either in the service or passed on afterwards to make this possible for us to do,” he added.

“It’s great to still represent those generations that are no longer with us and thank them for their service to our country but it’s also disrespectful to do the act that was committed here,” said Bazetta Township Police Chief Chris Herlinger.

“Through our initial investigation we learned a theft incident did occur with between four and five hundred markers removed from this entire cemetery from all of the veterans’ graves,” said Herlinger.

Police released a security camera photo of a man seen carrying flags through the cemetery.

They hope the photos will help identify him.

“Given the disrespect and disgrace to our veterans who so graciously served our country once we are able to identify the person or persons involved we hope to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Herlinger

Members of the American Legion say no one was ever authorized to take up the markers and flags, and now that they are gone the biggest challenge will be identifying all of the gravesites where they belong.

The Trumbull County Veterans Commission placed plaques on the headstones of service members.

But many of the graves date back to the 1800s and are so worn that it’s impossible to read any information on them.

On Thursday evening, FOX 8 News learned that the American Legion post had recovered all of its flags and markers. The police investigation into their disappearance is still active. No arrests have been made.

Representatives of the American Legion Post 154 previously said they could replace the flags and the markers that are missing but that they may need help from family members to locate the gravesites of those who are veterans.

“We are determined to put flags and markers back and we will,” said Parthemer.