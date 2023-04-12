CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cherry Blossoms and Magnolias are hitting peak bloom along University Circle in Cleveland.

Each year, the blooms that surround Wade Lagoon pop into vibrant shades of soft pink. The beautiful setting makes a perfect backdrop – or focus- for photos.

According to the University Circle‘s Spring Bloom Tracker, many trees are now hitting their peak..

As of Monday, April 12 the Spring Bloom Tracker, said:

White & Pink Magnolias and White Cherry Blossoms are at PEAK BLOOM!

The Pink Cherry Blossoms need a couple more days.

It’s a little windy today so some flower petals are blowing off but the weather is absolutely gorgeous and we are expecting peak bloom this Friday!

Below are FOX 8 photos from April 12, 2023:

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

According to the tracker, “peak bloom” is when at least 70% of the blossoms are open. And they say, once open, the flowers only last from 4-10 days depending on weather conditions.

According to the tracker, cool and calm weather extends the bloom period, but warm and unsettled weather can shorten it.

So, you’ll want to act fast if you’re hoping to get the perfect picture.

You can find the FOX 8 forecast, here.

To follow along with the Spring Bloom Tracker, click here.