Streetsboro, Ohio (WJW) — A photo of a Streetsboro City Schools student that looks like a person holding a gun near the school was found on social media Sunday, according to a post on the Streetsboro Police Department Facebook page.

Police were made aware of the photo Sunday and immediately started an investigation. The student was then found by police, the post said.

Police said the gun in the photo is a BB gun and it is currently in police possession.

“While it appears the picture was meant to be artistic and not threatening, it should serve as a warning that Inducing Panic is a real crime. Poor decision-making can have very real consequences,” the Facebook post said.

Streetsboro Police said the student will not be at school Monday.