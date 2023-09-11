RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A Ravenna man charged with smashing more than a dozen windows at the Portage County Courthouse on Saturday morning told sheriff’s deputies he was upset that psychedelic drugs were illegal.

Deputies who responded to the courthouse, 203 W. Main St., just after 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, found 14 of its front windows broken.

(Portage County Sheriff’s Office)

Jesse Ray Hatch, 31, of Ravenna, was arraigned Monday afternoon on a felony count of vandalism. He’s due back for a bond hearing on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing on Friday.

Hatch admitted to using trash cans, rocks and “other debris” in the act, according to his criminal complaint.

Hatch was also arraigned on a separate misdemeanor charge of theft, accused of stealing candy bars and a protein shake from a North Chestnut Street convenience store earlier that morning.

His criminal summons filed in the Ravenna Municipal Court lists him as homeless.

He was arrested by Ravenna police officers, to whom he admitted to the vandalism at the courthouse. He told police he wanted to go to jail because he was “upset that psychedelics are illegal,” reads a news release from Portage Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

“This is another example of the effects that illegal drugs can have on a person and the risks that they pose to our communities,” reads the release.