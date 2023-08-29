[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield police are searching for a dark-colored SUV believed to be connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Police on Monday arrested Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams, 22, and Michael Lee Coffee Jr., 30, on first-degree felony counts of murder in the early Sunday, Aug. 27, shooting along Blymyer Avenue that left one person dead and three others injured.

Avanta Shemar Dakota Payne Adams (Mansfield Police Department) Michael Lee Coffee Jr. (Mansfield Police Department)

Police now need the public’s help in finding the dark-colored SUV in which the suspects were seen fleeing following the shooting.

It’s a black 2012 Dodge Journey, which appears in a photo to have a Zacs dealership sign in place of the license plate and a Zacs sticker on the rear door. Police expect the vehicle has “significant” rear-end damage from backing into a utility pole. The SUV’s temporary plate is Q864535.

(Mansfield Police Department)

Anyone who spots the vehicle is urged to call their local police department or Mansfield detective Ronee Swisher at 419-755-9432.