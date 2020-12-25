Photo gallery: Yards filled with snow as NE Ohio residents celebrate Christmas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Residents across Northeast Ohio are waking up to a white Christmas.

It’s expected to snow throughout the day with many already seeing quite a bit in their yards.

Check out these photos sent in by our FOX 8 viewers.

  • Unnamed
  • Unnamed
  • My snowy backyard
  • Wellington Ohio
  • From Jim in Avon Lake
  • From Joyce Bowers
  • From April Scott

If you’d like to submit a photo to our gallery, just click the link below. Be sure to add your name!

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

continue reading override