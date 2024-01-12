CLEVELAND (WJW) – Powerful winds from the weekend storm system are causing some damage across Northeast Ohio.

A wind advisory and a high wind warning remain effect through Saturday for parts of Northeast Ohio, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph, according to FOX 8 meteorologists.

In Lakewood, a large tree fell onto a resident’s car on Arthur Avenue.

Thousands of residents are experiencing power outages across Northeast Ohio Friday night, with the most being reported in Cuyahoga County. Read more about it here.

Have damage from this weekend’s strong winds? Send photos or video with information by email to tips@fox8.com.