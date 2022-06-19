CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was six years ago today that the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.

Unlike the previous six games, Game 7 was close all four quarters. The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 93-89.

The team was welcomed home with a huge celebration in the streets and a parade that the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission initially estimated to have about 1.3 million people in attendance. That number was later increased to 2 million.

The parade featured 60 units including floats, specialty vehicles, the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are some memorable photos from the time:

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

FILE – In this June 19, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, celebrates with teammates after Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif.

Fans hold up a sign waiting for the Cleveland Cavaliers to arrive at a rally, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Cleveland fans celebrate during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Cleveland fans celebrate during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: Cleveland fans wait in a parking garage at the Jack Casino prior to the start of the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 22: LeBron James points at the crowd during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

OAKLAND, CA – JUNE 19: Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 19: Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate in the street after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 19: Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate in the street after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH – JUNE 19: Cleveland Cavaliers fans celebrate in the street after the Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA Championship on June 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.