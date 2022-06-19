CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was six years ago today that the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 in the NBA Finals against the Warriors to win it all in Game 7.
Unlike the previous six games, Game 7 was close all four quarters. The Cavs defeated the Golden State Warriors, 93-89.
The team was welcomed home with a huge celebration in the streets and a parade that the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission initially estimated to have about 1.3 million people in attendance. That number was later increased to 2 million.
The parade featured 60 units including floats, specialty vehicles, the Ohio State University Marching Band and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Here are some memorable photos from the time: