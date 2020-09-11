Photo gallery: Northeast Ohio honors fallen Cleveland Det. James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police officers and officers from across Northeast Ohio said goodbye to Detective James Skernivitz Friday.

Funeral services and a police procession were held to honor him and his service to the community.

Here’s a look at the outpouring of support for fallen hero Det. Skernivitz:































Officers keep watch outside the funeral home where Detective Skernivitz is being remembered















The funeral service at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was private. Several public figures, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams and other officers, spoke at the ceremony.

All law enforcement officers at Rocket Mortgage gave a round of applause to Skernivitz’s family so they could feel the community’s love and support.

Skernivitz’s service closed with a 21-gun salute and a last call.

