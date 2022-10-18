CLEVELAND (WJW) – After an impressive run for the young team, the Cleveland Guardians’ season has come to an end Tuesday night after falling short to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division series.

After losing last week’s series opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5.

The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the playoff back to New York, where they came out on top 5-1 and finished the series 3-2.

Here’s a photo gallery compiling some of the top moments from the five-game series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 11: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a two run home run against Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians scores a run on a one-run RBI double hit by Josh Naylor #22 during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with Amed Rosario #1 in the dugout after scoring a run on a one-run RBI double hit by Josh Naylor #22 during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor #22 celebrate defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 in ten innings in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 in ten innings in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with Luke Maile #12 after defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 in ten innings in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians pitches during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Amed Rosario #1 and Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians react from the dugout during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians runs after hitting a double during the tenth inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a RBI single to score Jose Ramirez #11 during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians is introduced before the game against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Gabriel Arias #8 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a double during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a single during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oswaldo Cabrera #95 of the New York Yankees slides into third base during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two run home run with Anthony Rizzo #48 during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Will Brennan #63 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after hitting an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Eli Morgan #49 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians waves to the fans after a win over the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with manager Terry Francona #77 after a win over the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians scores the winning run during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates with his team after hitting a two run single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Oscar Gonzalez #39 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a walk off single during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians steals second base against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Fans look on during the eighth inning in game four of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cleveland Guardians fans cheer during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians is tagged out at first base by Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees during the third inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Cal Quantrill #47 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after a double play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Gabriel Arias #8 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after a double play against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians slides to second base past Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a double against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in game four of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: New York Yankees fans look on from the stands during a rain delay prior to playing the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Austin Hedges #17 of the Cleveland Guardians is congratulated by Oscar Gonzalez #39 after scoring a run against the New York Yankees during the third inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: New York Yankees players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: New York Yankees players celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m.