CLEVELAND (WJW) – After an impressive run for the young team, the Cleveland Guardians’ season has come to an end Tuesday night after falling short to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division series.
After losing last week’s series opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5.
The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the playoff back to New York, where they came out on top 5-1 and finished the series 3-2.
Here’s a photo gallery compiling some of the top moments from the five-game series.
New York will start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m.