CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians are facing off against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians breaks his bat during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a single during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians strikes out during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Steven Kwan #38 of the Cleveland Guardians hits a double during the first inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates a two run home run with Josh Donaldson #28 during the third inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits a home run during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Austin Hedges #17 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 15: Enyel De Los Santos #62 of the Cleveland Guardians throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series at Progressive Field on October 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Tonight, 35,000 fans filled Progressive Field and just like this Guardians team has done all year, the fans brought their best, making it an incredible environment for Game 3.

“It really just shows what Cleveland is all about and just how these fans unite around this team, this city,” said fan Sean Keohler, of Parma.

“The fact they are so young and have come so far is really cool to see it all come together,” said fan Zach Holloway, of Cleveland.

The Guardians will host Game 4 from Progressive Field on Sunday at 7:07 p.m.