Photo gallery: FOX 8 volunteers at Cleveland food bank during Founder’s Day of Caring

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of Fox 8’s own helped out at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s weekly food distribution Thursday as part of our parent company Nexstar’s 25th Founder’s Day of Caring.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event in which employees at each Nexstar station volunteer their time to their station’s chosen charity or public service organization. Nexstar is FOX 8’s parent company.

FOX 8 and The Greater Cleveland Foodbank are coming together to help those in need on Founder’s Day

We know that food insecurity impacts many members of our community, as well as people worldwide, which is why we chose to give our time to the food bank.

If you are interested in volunteering at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, visited their website for more information.