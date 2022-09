CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans donning their orange and brown filled FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday for the Cleveland Browns‘ first home game of the season.

The Browns are facing off against the New York Jets Learn more and follow game coverage here.

It’s a busy weekend for sports in downtown Cleveland as the AL Central-leading Guardians continue their five-game series with the Minnesota Twins Sunday afternoon.