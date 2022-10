CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fans poured into Progressive Field Friday morning ahead of the Cleveland Guardians‘ first game of the American League Wild Card Series.

Cleveland is facing the Tampa Bay Rays. The Guardians won the regular season match-up between the two teams 4-2, including beating Tampa in two out of three games just over a week and a half ago.

It’s the first time the Guardians are back in the postseason since 2020.

Keep up with details from the game right here.