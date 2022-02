CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals fans gathered at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday to celebrate the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since January 1989 as part of the NFL’s Opening Night Fan Rally a day before the team leaves for Los Angeles.

Thirty thousand free tickets were distributed for the hour-long rally, which included recorded and live on-stage interviews and appearances before the team was introduced.

Coach Zac Taylor and several players made short speeches.

Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally

Fans attend the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)