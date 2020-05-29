Photo Gallery: A look at George Floyd protests across the US

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Women hold signs decrying the killing of George Floyd during a protest march on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)



Tony L. Clark holds a photo of George Floyd outside the Cup Food convenience store, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died Monday in police custody near the convenience store. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

**EMBARGO: Omaha, NE** Protest organizers in Omaha want the community to stand up and speak out against injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

A police officer throws a tear gas canister towards protesters at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, following a rally for George Floyd on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Tear gas is fired as protesters clash with police while demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters demonstrate against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct Police Precinct on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Protesters gather calling for justice for George Floyd on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Minneapolis. Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody, were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)





NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: Protesters demonstrated in Downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: Protesters clash with police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 28: A protester is detained by police during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 28, 2020 in Union Square in New York City. Floyd’s death was captured in video that went viral of the incident. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard today as looting broke out in St. Paul. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A car burns near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A Wendy’s restaurant burns near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Alternate crop.) A fire burns inside of an Auto Zone store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Businesses near the station were looted and damaged today as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I cant breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Flames rise from a liquor store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)



In this photo provided by instagram account of @mckinley_moore, demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March. (@mckinley_moore via AP)



A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

A man poses for photos in front of a fire at an AutoZone store, while protesters hold a rally for George Floyd in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Violent protests over the death of the black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: Fire fighters work to put out a fire at a factory near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: People look on as a construction site burns in a large fire near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Protesters hold up their fists in front of a row of police officers as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles on May 27, 2020 to demonstrate after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee. – Outrage has grown across the country at Floyd’s death on May 25, fuelled in part by bystander cellphone video which shows him, handcuffed and in the custody of four white police officers, on the ground while one presses his knee into the victim’s neck. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Police remove barricades set by protesters during a demonstration over the killing of George Floyd by a policeman outside the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Demonstrators gathered on May 27 for a second night of protests over the killing in the US city of Minneapolis of a handcuffed black man by a policeman who held him to the ground with a knee on his neck. As dusk fell, police formed a human barricade around the Third Precinct, where the officers accused of killing George Floyd worked before they were fired on Tuesday. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: Protesters confront police outside the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing 46-year-old George Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A protestor reacts beside a burning fast food restaurant near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protestors demonstrate in front of police in riot gear, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protestor takes a picture of a demonstration from the roof of the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protestor sprays graffiti on a wall near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protestors search within a burning liquor store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A protestor reacts as she walks through a cloud of tear gas, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrators attack a California Highway Patrol cruiser in the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, during a protest about the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Participants hold placards during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. Close to 1,000 protesters walked from the Capitol down the 16th Street pedestrian mall during the protest. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Aubrey Rose, who earned the rank of staff sergeant while serving four tours of duty in the U.S. Army, carries a flag during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. Close to 1,000 protesters walked from the Capitol down the 16th Street pedestrian mall during the protest. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A protester holds a sign in front of a fire at a restaurant, early Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police officers clear a section of Hamline Avenue in riot gear, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Demonstrators help someone who had been sitting on a police car and was apparently injured while falling to the ground, during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Los Angeles about the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 28: The emblem from the front facing of the Third Police Precinct is tossed into a fire on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As unrest continues after the death of George Floyd police abandoned the precinct building, allowing protesters to set fire to it. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

A man holds a ‘Stop Killing Black People”” placard while protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd, on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – An FBI investigation is underway following a fatal encounter May 25, 2020 between Minneapolis police and an unarmed black man. In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the mans neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he cant breathe. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Police arrest a protestor during a “Black Lives Matter” demonstration on May 28, 2020 in New York City, in outrage over the death of a black man in Minnesota who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Concern and anger over George Floyd’s death spread around the country. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the video footage showed there was no excuse for his death.”We saw a murder take place before our very eyes. And so the fact that the officers were fired, that’s one thing, but there has to be some justice in all of this,” she said. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters hold up their fists in front of a row of police officers as protesters gather in downtown Los Angeles on May 27, 2020 to demonstrate after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while being arrested by a police officer in Minneapolis who pinned him to the ground with his knee. – Outrage has grown across the country at Floyd’s death on May 25, fuelled in part by bystander cellphone video which shows him, handcuffed and in the custody of four white police officers, on the ground while one presses his knee into the victim’s neck. (Photo by Agustin PAULLIER / AFP) (Photo by AGUSTIN PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters throw a mattress onto a burning car outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – Authorities in Minneapolis and its sister city St. Paul got reinforcements from the National Guard on May 28 as they girded for fresh protests and violence over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. Three days after a policeman was filmed holding his knee to George Floyd’s neck for more than five minutes until he went limp, outrage continued to spread over the latest example of police mistreatment of African Americans. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters gather in a call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for several minutes, at Hennepin County Government Plaza, on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – Concern and anger over George Floyd’s death spread around the country. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said the video footage showed there was no excuse for his death.”We saw a murder take place before our very eyes. And so the fact that the officers were fired, that’s one thing, but there has to be some justice in all of this,” she said. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters gather in front of the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A much larger crowd demonstrated as the building went up in flames. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protesters stand on a shopping cart corral pushed in the street from a nearby Target store outside the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A much larger crowd demonstrated as the building went up in flames. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A protester pours vodka into the mouth of another in front of a liquor store in flames on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. – A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A much larger crowd demonstrated as the building went up in flames. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – A protester hold sign board “Justice for George” into a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd – A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of Floyd. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A much larger crowd demonstrated as the building went up in flames. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole as police officers stand guard at the Third Police Precinct during a face off with a group of protesters on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The station has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: Protesters demonstrated in Downtown Columbus near the statehouse in solidarity with nation wide protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 29: Police hold a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Guard has been activated as protests continue after the death of George Floyd which has caused widespread destruction and fires across Minneapolis and St. Paul. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A woman holds a placard while protesting near the area where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd, on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – A video of a handcuffed black man dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked a fresh furor in the US over police treatment of African Americans Tuesday. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired four police officers following the death in custody of George Floyd on Monday as the suspect was pressed shirtless onto a Minneapolis street, one officer’s knee on his neck. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Protestors hold their hands up as they cry from from tear gas during a demonstration in a call for justice for George Floyd following his death, outside the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – The family of an African American man killed by Minneapolis police while handcuffed in custody demanded Wednesday that the officers be charged with murder. After a night of angry protests over the death of George Floyd, with law enforcement firing tear gas and rubber bullets in the northern US city, his sister Bridgett Floyd demanded the arrest of the four white police officers involved in his death. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: After a brief skirmish with officers which resulted in rubber bullets and pepper spray being deployed, protesters flock towards the Ohio Statehouse where windows were smashed out and at least two men were detained. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 28: After a brief skirmish with officers which resulted in rubber bullets and pepper spray being deployed, protesters flock towards the Ohio Statehouse where windows were smashed out and at least two men were detained. What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed on May 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. As protesters dispersed, looters began smashing windows in buildings including the Ohio Statehouse and local retail on Broad Street in Downtown Columbus. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — Protests have broken out across the United States in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.

Video showed Floyd, a handcuffed black man, pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died in police custody on Monday.

Public Safety commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin, the officer who allegedly knelt on Floyd’s back, on Friday. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Peaceful protests began in Minneapolis on Tuesday, however more violent demonstrations broke out Wednesday night and continued Thursday. Protesters were looting area stores and causing significant damage to retailers’ property. Dozens of fires were also set in nearby St. Paul, where nearly 200 businesses were damaged or looted.

Protesters assembled in cities across the country.

Demonstrators clashed with officers in Louisville, Kentucky and New York. They blocked traffic in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colorado. Rallies and marches were held in Los Angeles.

Officers in some communities have used pepper spray and tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters and stop the violence. In Minnesota, the Governor has deployed the National Guard to assist.

A demonstration has been planned in Cleveland for Saturday.

For more coverage on the story of George Floyd, click here.