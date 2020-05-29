Photo Gallery: A look at George Floyd protests across the US

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — Protests have broken out across the United States in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd.
Video showed Floyd, a handcuffed black man, pleading for air as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. Floyd died in police custody on Monday.
Public Safety commissioner John Harrington said Friday that state investigators arrested Derek Chauvin, the officer who allegedly knelt on Floyd’s back, on Friday. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
Peaceful protests began in Minneapolis on Tuesday, however more violent demonstrations broke out Wednesday night and continued Thursday. Protesters were looting area stores and causing significant damage to retailers’ property. Dozens of fires were also set in nearby St. Paul, where nearly 200 businesses were damaged or looted.
Protesters assembled in cities across the country.
Demonstrators clashed with officers in Louisville, Kentucky and New York. They blocked traffic in Columbus, Ohio, and Denver, Colorado. Rallies and marches were held in Los Angeles.
Officers in some communities have used pepper spray and tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters and stop the violence. In Minnesota, the Governor has deployed the National Guard to assist.
A demonstration has been planned in Cleveland for Saturday.
