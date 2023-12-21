PAINESVILLE, Ohio – A home is a “total loss,” according to the Painseville Fire Department after a large house fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes of the call, according to Fire Chief Thomas C. Hummel, Jr.

“Fire units arrived to find a well-involved house fire with flames and smoke coming from the west side of the home,” Hummel, Jr. said.

*Photo courtesy: Painesville Fire Department*

Hummel said the fire started just before midnight, and no one was in the home at the time.

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.