MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic’s first baby of the new was born at its Hillcrest Hospital location in Mayfield Heights.

Landon Arthur Nystrom came into the world at 2:25 a.m. and the clinic says both baby and mama are doing just great.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

The baby certainly helped his parents ring in the new year in an exciting way. Congratulations to the happy family.